Eric Bischoff Regrets His Time in TNA Wrestling, Wishes He Never Would Have Done It

– The Underground Australia recently interviewed Eric Bischoff, who was promoting a June 83 Weeks event. Bischoff discussed his time in TNA and how he regrets doing it. Below are some highlights (per WrestlingInc.com).

Eric Bischoff on joining WWE as an on-air talent in 2003: “Enough time had gone by. I had been out of wrestling, it was in my rear view mirror. I wasn’t thinking about it anymore. And I left all of that resentment and all of that baggage, and I left it all in my past. And I didn’t think about it anymore. And then, when Vince [McMahon] called me and offered me a job, I realized in that moment that it was an opportunity for me to end my career on a high note. I knew that if I went into the WWE as a character, because I was very confident in my abilities as a performer, I was very confident in the history that I had with the WWF would make it even easier for me that it would for anybody else. My character would be more interesting, because everybody knew my history with the company. So, I knew all of the conditions were right for me to be very successful, and to have the opportunity to end my career on a positive note. And, because of that, I felt like a kid at Christmas morning.”

Bischoff on his time in TNA Wrestling: “For the most part, it is very regrettable. Looking back, I wished I wouldn’t have done it, with one or two exceptions. It was an opportunity for me to work with my son, and for my son to get an opportunity to work in the wrestling business, which is something that was a goal of his as a young boy and a teenager growing up. He’s fantasized having an opportunity to work in the wrestling business with his father, and being in TNA gave me that opportunity to provide to him. And I’ll forever be grateful for that, because that is a memory that my son and I share to this that day, that is very special to both of us. And I’ll never, ever minimize that. But, other than that? Eh. Eh.”