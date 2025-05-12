Eric Bischoff Advises Released Talent To Avoid Burning Bridges

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his advice to recently released WWE talent and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On releases being reported by wrestling news sites: “I mean, that’s a big part of it obviously. Somebody gets released, they want to let the world know that they’re free and clear, and they’re really searching for a new gig. So it’s to be expected, and I think to a degree it’s it’s it’s understandable and encouraged.

“Ideally, you go about that without burning any bridges. I think that’s a smart way to do it. Some people are really smart, some people are really stupid and personalize it, and try to put heat on the company that let them loose.”

On the negatives of burning bridges: “And that’s fine. You can do that; it makes it tough to ever come back. And it also is kind of an indication, at least in my opinion, of what kind of person you are. Because if you’re willing to bury the people that were paying you, and then decide once they stopped paying you, to bury them, guess what’s probably going to happen at some point when I bring you on and have to make the decision to cut you? It’s not the smartest thing to do, but it happens, and I understand it.”

