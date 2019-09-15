wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Reportedly In Favor Of Pushing Ali, Ali vs. Elias Praised Backstage
September 15, 2019 | Posted by
Fightful reports that Ali is reportedly getting praise backstage for a match he had with Elias during the King of the Ring tournament, especially from Eric Bischoff. Several officials called the match Elias’ best ever. Kevin Dunn was also said to be happy with the match. Eric Bischoff reportedly wants to push Ali, but there have been stops and starts for a push for him in the past.
Meanwhile, Elias has also been praised backstage. He is considered well-liked and easy to work with. Both are said to be wrestlers that “everyone seems to want to work with.”
