wrestling / News

Eric Bischoff Reportedly Not at Last Night’s Smackdown

July 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eric Bischoff Smackdown

– Eric Bischoff was not backstage at last night’s episode of Smackdown, according to a new report. According to Post Wrestling, Bischoff was not there for the show, which taped in San Antonio.

As previously reported, Bischoff’s influence is not expected to be felt on Smackdown until after Extreme Rules next weekend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eric Bischoff, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading