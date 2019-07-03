wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Reportedly Not at Last Night’s Smackdown
July 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Eric Bischoff was not backstage at last night’s episode of Smackdown, according to a new report. According to Post Wrestling, Bischoff was not there for the show, which taped in San Antonio.
As previously reported, Bischoff’s influence is not expected to be felt on Smackdown until after Extreme Rules next weekend.
