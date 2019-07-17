Eric Bischoff Reportedly Not at Smackdown, Wasn’t Involved Creatively

– While Eric Bischoff was said to start his run as Smackdown Executive Director with tonight’s show, that did not reportedly happen. According to Figure Four Daily, Bischoff is not at the show tonight and didn’t have any impact on the creative direction.

The site notes that Bischoff was not involved in any of the creative meetings involved in putting the show together. Bischoff moved to Stamford last week in order to begin working in his new capacity for the company after being hired at the beginning of the month.

