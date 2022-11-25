Eric Bischoff Responds To Rumors He Spent Last WWE Run In Catering

In an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff responded to rumors that he spent most of his last WWE run backstage in catering. Bischoff was hired as the executive director of Smackdown back in 2019 and left the position after a few months. Here are highlights:

On being in WWE’s catering area: “I’m in catering. I’ve already eaten. That whole thing about catering is just nonsense. The rumor is that when I was in WWE, all I ever did was sit in catering. But I will admit WWE did have good catering. However, the catering here, I ain’t shitting you guys, the catering here is pretty good. The barbecue chicken is the bomb. It is the bomb, and that pasta? C’mon now. The vegetables taste more like vegetables than any vegetables I’ve had in a long time. The catering is excellent.”

On why he still makes independent appearances: “I’ve got a book coming out called Grateful and I talk about that very question in the book. I’ll be honest with you, there was a point in time doing events like this was just not something I was interested in doing. But I did a few and in the process of doing a few shows several years ago, I had people coming up and telling me stories about how wrestling was the thing that brought them together with their parents—their mom, their dad, their brother, their sisters or uncles, whatever—and when you hear stories about how much of an impact wrestling has had on people’s lives and you hear it over and over and over again, it changed the way I looked at going to events. I don’t want to sound like I’m putting myself over, but when you have a chance to meet people and have a big impact on their life, and make them feel better, sometimes better about themselves or just feel important, that’s a blessing. So now I just look at it in a different way and I enjoy doing it.”

On where he’s at in this stage of his life: “Think about that, too. I’m 67 years old. I’ll be 68 next spring. I still get to go out a couple times a month and do what I’m doing. Again, not to sound overly spiritually, but that’s a hell of a blessing. Like you said, how many people get to do that? Lot of the guys I grew up with and

went to high school and college with, they’re sitting around watching football and thinking about the good old days. Here I am in Niagara meeting wrestling fans, having a blast. I’m good with it.”