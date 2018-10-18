Eric Bischoff Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling

Eric Bischoff was a recent guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show and shared his Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling…

On His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling: “I think it would have to be Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, and probably Stone Cold [Steve Austin].”

On Wishing He’d Has Resigned From WCW: “I fight, I argued, I threatened, I did everything I knew how to do and it didn’t work, so I stuck it out, knowing that we were headed in the wrong direction,” said Bischoff. “If could do a do-over, I probably would have resigned. Because it would have forced a situation at that time that might have, at least temporarily, it might have turned things around for a while and delayed the inevitable.”