Eric Bischoff Reveals Who He’d Like to See Hulk Hogan Face at WrestleMania, If He Thinks a Match Will Happen

– Speaking with the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast, Eric Bischoff weighed in on Hulk Hogan’s statements that he’s hoping to have a match at WrestleMania. While it would seem unlikely, Hogan raised the prospect last month when he said in an interview that he’s been talking to Vince McMahon and added, “I’m getting ready. I’m going to have one little teeny surgery on my back, it’ll take me a couple of months to recover, but I’ve got my eyes focused on WrestleMania.”

Talking with Chris Featherstone, Bischoff discussed who he’d like to see Hogan face and if he actually thinks it will happen. Highlights and the podcast are below:

On who he’d like to see Hogan face if he competes at WrestleMania: “Wow. Wow, wow, wow, wow. I think the fans would probably like to see perhaps Hulk and Undertaker. I know Hulk would probably more than anything want it to be Vince McMahon. You know, if he’s gonna work a match with Vince McMahon, I want to work Hulk’s corner. Me and Vince got a little bit of business to take care of. [laughs] Just kidding, just kidding. No, you know, I would want for him whatever he would want. Again, a guy with a career like Hulk Hogan, and if he’s able to.”

On if he thinks Hogan will actually compete at WrestleMania: “God bless him, if that’s what he wants to do and he’s able to make that happen, I’d be the second happiest person in Florida that night. But it’s hard for me to imagine that he’ll be able to get ready for something like that. But who knows? He’s done it before.”

