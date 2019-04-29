wrestling / News

Eric Bischoff Reveals Why WCW Thunder Was Given A Thursday Night Timeslot

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WCW Thunder

In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Eric Bischoff why WCW Thunder was given a Thursday night timeslot on TBS when it was launched and if it had anything to do with Hulk Hogan’s former show Thunder in Paradise. Bischoff said it was to help the ratings of TBS and had nothing to do with Hogan’s show. He wrote:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eric Bischoff, WCW Thunder, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading