wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why WCW Thunder Was Given A Thursday Night Timeslot
April 29, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Eric Bischoff why WCW Thunder was given a Thursday night timeslot on TBS when it was launched and if it had anything to do with Hulk Hogan’s former show Thunder in Paradise. Bischoff said it was to help the ratings of TBS and had nothing to do with Hogan’s show. He wrote:
Strictly a decision by Ted Turner to strengthen the numbers for TBS. Nothing to do w Thunder in Paradise. https://t.co/o1q6k0Qdin
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Told About Mick Foley Losing His Ear In Infamous Match With Vader
- Jim Cornette Says WrestleMania Was 45 Minutes of Excitement Over Seven Hours
- Liv Morgan Says She Broke Her Toe on a Stripper Pole
- Tessa Blanchard Reveals The Rock Had No Idea She Was Tully Blanchard’s Daughter, Is Uncertain About Joining WWE in the Future