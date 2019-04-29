Eric Bischoff Reveals Why WCW Thunder Was Given A Thursday Night Timeslot

In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Eric Bischoff why WCW Thunder was given a Thursday night timeslot on TBS when it was launched and if it had anything to do with Hulk Hogan’s former show Thunder in Paradise. Bischoff said it was to help the ratings of TBS and had nothing to do with Hogan’s show. He wrote:

Strictly a decision by Ted Turner to strengthen the numbers for TBS. Nothing to do w Thunder in Paradise. https://t.co/o1q6k0Qdin — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 29, 2019