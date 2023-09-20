Eric Bischoff Recalls Talking With Jerry Lawler About Coming to WCW, Wild Road Trip Story With DDP

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about whether he ever considered using Jerry Lawler in WCW, a wild road trip with DDP and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On a wild road trip during a rain storm while traveling to a WCW show with DDP: “I do remember that! You know, DDP and I, whenever we would do TV — this was back before Nitro, but whenever we were just announcers working together most of the time, and we would ride together because we lived right down the street from each other. And typically you get to whether it was Dothan or anywhere within a 250 mile, 300-mile radius — 250 miles, I think, was the radius we drove to. And Page and I would ride together, and sometimes in the middle of nowhere, you know, small towns. Dothan certainly being a small town at that point, at least. And we were coming back, it must have been after the TV taping so it’s probably 10:00 at night. We start heading back to Atlanta and it is pouring. And we’re going down just a two-lane country road, really. It wasn’t even really — it was paved, but it was not a highway as people think about highways. And it’s pouring, I mean the windshield wipers are slamming back and forth. We got them turned up at full speed and we still couldn’t see anything.

“And we got into this depressed area. I mean, geographically depressed. I mean, it was a low-lying area that was kind of flooded. And we’re driving a little slow, because the road was flooded as it was. And all of a sudden there are frogs jumping over the hood of the car, landing in the windshield. It was like a freaking movie. I’d never seen — and he’s running over frogs. We’re killing thousands of frogs along the way, just splattering them. You could almost feel them. It was horrible, and it actually looked like it was raining frogs because it ended up on a windshield. Frog’s got his little leg hooked on, ‘whap whap, whap, whap whap.’ Frogs are probably screaming and a frog voice, ‘Get me off of here, ahhh!’ Torturing frogs, all along the way.”

On whether he thought Jerry Lawler vs. Hulk Hogan could’ve drawn in 1994 in WCW: “The only time there was any conversation at all about Jerry Lawler was a conversation that I had with Jerry Lawler about the potential of bringing him in as a color commentator. That did happen, and that happened as a result of Jerry calling me. And we talked about it, I don’t remember exactly why it never happened. It’s not because I wasn’t interested. I think Jerry was really trying — and this is just me guessing now because we didn’t talk about it. But I think Jerry was ready to make a move and leave WWE. I think his heart was still in WWE, but I think he was angry at the time, frustrated at the time, and reached out to me to see if a landing spot was even possible. There was, I assured him there was and that I was interested. And then Jerry made whatever decision he made afterward and stuck with WWE. But that was the only time that Jerry’s name ever came up.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.