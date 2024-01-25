Eric Bischoff Weighs In On The Rock Joining TKO’s Board Of Directors

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about Dwayne Johnson securing the trademark rights to The Rock name, Johnson joining the TKO Board of Directors, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Rock joining the TKO Board of Directors: “Well, I’m excited. I mean, I don’t know Dwayne Johnson personally. I worked with him briefly when we were both in WWE but for me, it was almost insignificant. So I don’t know him. I only know of him. I’m sure you are friendly with Brian Gewirtz, who works for Seven Bucks Production, which is Rock’s company. And I like to stay in touch with Brian, but I don’t know Dwayne Johnson at all to be honest. But he’s such a powerful, dynamic, charismatic, and smart individual. You know, look what he’s doing with professional football and in initiative. Obviously a success in the movie and television industry, quitting wrestling. I just sum it up by saying I can’t wait to see what’s next.

“And I think that, you know, the story is fascinating. The story about what we’re reading and seeing now happening is fascinating to a guy like me who’s been in the business all of his life and professional life, and now gets to sit back on the sidelines and watch it grow and prosper. It’s so interesting and fascinating for me. I think Rock being involved makes it even more so, and opens up even more doors because of the power of his celebrity, and who he is and what he can bring to the table. It’s just a fun time, man. Here’s what I predict. That’s a hardcore prediction here. It’s gonna be fun to watch.”

On Dwayne Johnson having the trademark rights to The Rock name: “I don’t know if that was a personal goal that was mostly personal for The Rock, a personal goal. Or if it is a strategic business goal, I can’t imagine that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson having rights to The Rock will have any positive or negative effect on his movie career. I think he’s pretty well established. You could probably call him Elmer Fudd and he’s still doing pretty well.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Strictly Business with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.