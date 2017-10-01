Eric Bischoff Wants Roman Reigns to Beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

– During a recent edition of the Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the likely WrestleMania 34 main event match between Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. He also shared his thoughts on Enzo Amore as Cruiserweight champion for 205 Live. Below are some highlights.

Bischoff on why he thinks Roman Reigns should win against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania: “If they do put Roman in there with Brock I hope they put Roman over. WWE needs a breath of fresh air. They need something that feels new. Even tho Roman has been around for awhile putting him that position would be a whole new WWE. Again, as much as I respect and like Brock Lesnar as a person, as little as I know him. As a performer and an athlete I respect what he’s done. He’s so one-dimensional that it’s really hard to get excited about seeing him. We’ve seen him and we know what we’re getting and it’s not going to be that different. With Roman the potential is there to create a much bigger, larger, more dimensional character.”

His thoughts on Enzo Amore as Cruiserweight champion: “It’s not a new direction, it’s the standard direction. It’s predictable. It’s unfortunate but predictable.”