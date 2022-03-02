Eric Bischoff On Being Unsure If Ronda Rousey Enjoys WWE, Whether Charlotte Flair Should Turn Babyface In Their Feud

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Logan Paul wrestling at WrestleMania 38, being unsure if Ronda Rousey enjoys WWE and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff On Logan Paul wrestling at WrestleMania 38: “Logan is entertaining as hell. His brother, Jake, Paul, he’s a legit boxer. He’s working on it, but he’s taking it seriously. I think Logan was in it for the money and the entertainment, which there’s nothing wrong with that. If I could get away with it, I’d do it too. Logan is an entertainer. It makes sense. If he’s going at it to have a great time and to be entertaining, he’s going to be surrounded by talent that can camouflage his lack of abilities in the ring and make him look better than he really is. And it will be fun, it will be entertaining, and it will get the word out to a bunch of people that might not otherwise be interested in WrestleMania. It makes all the sense in the world. Please don’t anybody take it too seriously, please don’t rate the match. Just ask yourself if you had fun watching it. If you had fun, then it was a great idea.”

On potentially turning Charlotte Flair babyface against Ronda Rousey and being unsure if Rousey enjoys WWE: “This is a curious one to me. To answer your first question, I would keep Charlotte a heel. You need real heels with real heat, and heels that are comfortable having heat. That’s hard to come by, right? Change course because of one match at WrestleMania with a woman that may not be around five minutes after WrestleMania is over? [If she does stay around], what happens in between? What is she gonna do for the next 12 months? I’ve never felt good about Ronda Rousey. Not as a person, but just when she first came into WWE, she got over and it was kind of a cool thing. But I’ve never gotten the impression – and it’s just an impression from watching on television because I’ve never even met Ronda – I don’t sense that she really enjoys it.

“Looking at her in the ring, she’s not an actress, so what you see is really what you get in terms of the way she carries herself. She’s not trying to be anything else. She’s very raw in that sense. When I’m watching her, I’m looking at somebody who’s just not happy to be in the role she’s in. She’s not happy being in that ring. She’s doing it probably for very good reason, but I don’t get the feeling that she digs it. I really don’t. So I wouldn’t change too much to accommodate her presence. If we’re gonna see her every Monday and Friday night, her stock is gonna go down real fast. Why would you sacrifice a quality of a heel in Charlotte for someone who may or may not be around, and if she does stick around, her stock is gonna drop.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.