Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors Rob Van Dam Was Considered For Glacier in WCW

– A long-standing rumor from the WCW era is that Rob Van Dam was considered to be Glacier. Well, not so much, according to Eric Bischoff. Bischoff discussed the claims during a recent episode of 83 Weeks and denied that Van Dam was ever in the mix for the role, despite RVD himself making the claim in a 2013 interview.

Van Dam said at the time (in 2013) of his WCW discussions, “By the way, the idea was to put me under a mask and make me the Mortal Kombat character, Glacier. I wasn’t wanting to do that, and I ended up not doing that.”

Bischoff denied the claim, saying that he would have known since Glacier was his creation and he was very hands on in every aspect of the character.

“Here’s what’s interesting about that story or narrative,” he said. “There were a lot of conversations with a lot of talent, on a prospective basis or a potential basis, that took place that I never even knew about. Some of it might have just been making conversation at an airport when two guys run into each other, whether it be a Terry Taylor, Kevin Sullivan, Mike Graham, whomever. ‘Hey, send us some pictures, maybe we’ve got a spot for you.’ That’s natural, that would be a natural banter for people from two different companies who happened to cross paths in the wrestling business. There’s probably been thousands of those conversations I’m completely unaware of.”

He went on to add, “However, in this case, because the premise of the story I guess is that Rob was under consideration for the Glacier character. Well now, that takes it out of the ‘It could have happened at the airport’ category, and puts it right into my lap. Because the Glacier character, as unsuccessful as it ultimately was, was my project. That was my baby. It started in my head, it ended in my head. And everything in between involved me. So had Rob Van Dam been a part of a discussion with regard to Glacier, I would not only be aware of it, I would have been a part of it. And it didn’t happen. So we can put a wooden stake through the heart of that f**kin’ vampire narrative right now. It didn’t happen. Not ‘I don’t remember,’ not ‘Perhaps it could have,’ it didn’t happen.”

