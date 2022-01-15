Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’

The Toronto Star has a new article talking about the rise of AEW as a viable alternative to WWE. In the story, there are several quotes from people associated with WWE as well as critics of the promotion. One of these critics is Eric Bischoff, who said AEW needs to stop referencing WWE on their programming unless they are willing to compete head-to-head.

He said: “If they don’t have the balls to go head-to-head, then shut up and wrestle. There is no tactical advantage in completely degrading your competition when it’s clear to your audience that you don’t have the guts to do anything about it. You’re fighting a fight that you are not willing to get in. It’s childish to me.”

AEW President Tony Khan replied: ““I don’t care what night the shows are on. It’s really irresponsible for (Bischoff) to say that because I don’t pick what night the show is on. These are time slots that I was assigned.“