Eric Bischoff Says All Reports About His Executive Director Job Are Wrong, Says It’ll Be a Process

– Eric Bischoff spoke on his most recent 83 Weeks on Sunday about his new Executive Director position in charge of Smackdown and how much inaccuracy is floating around about it. Bischoff said that every report out there is “wrong from day one” and that he was not scheduled to start immediately after Extreme Rules as was reported earlier this month.

Highlights from his comments, as well as the full podcast, are below:

On the reports with details about his new position being inaccurate: “Yeah, it’s been interesting, I’ve been reading a lot of the ‘dirt’ from a lot of the ‘dirt sheet’ faux journalists out there that presumably are trying to convince people that they know what’s really going on. And so far, the reporting on all of my, everything that I’ve read has been wrong so far. And you know, I’m not going to address it specifically because #1, I don’t want to give them or the crap that they bring any credibility. But I’ll just, suffice to say, if you’ve read it in a dirt sheet, or online or in a blog, it’s been wrong from day one.”

On the inaccuracies: “My start date was never supposed to be before July 22nd. I made that very clear, and that was the understanding across the board. But nonetheless, it was reported across the boards early on by dirt sheet scumbags not to be named here, and it was reported wrong. And anything that’s been written and reported so far has been wrong in terms of what my role actually is and what it will be, and when my start date will be.”

On not having full control right away: “That being said, it’s going to take me [a while to get up and running]. This is not, and clearly I knew this before I took this job, before I officially took the role. And I’m certainly even more acutely aware of it now. This is such a big job that there’s no way me or anybody else is going to walk in and take control of anything, immediately. It’s going to be a process. And in my case, it’s going to be a very long process because it is a very big job. And learning even the people that are involved, and their respective roles, and the processes that are involved, and — it’s just going to take time. So it’ll be an evolution over time as opposed to, ‘Okay, it’s your show tonight.’ That’s not going to be the case, with me or with Paul, or with anybody else. It’s a process and my process is going to begin — really, it started a little bit [this] week in terms of my integration into the process. But it’ll start becoming even more tangible on Tuesday, which will be the first time I even attend a production meeting. And like I say, over a period of time, it’ll evolve and change beyond that.”

