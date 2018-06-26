Eric Bischoff Says The AWA Made Hulk Hogan Famous

– Eric Bischoff posted the following on Twitter, stating that the AWA and Verne Gagne made Hulk Hogan famous, which apparently caused some debate…

For the record, @EBischoff @83Weeks is right about Hulk Hogan and @HeyHeyItsConrad is wrong. Hulk Hogan/Hulkamania was formed in the AWA and wrestling’s biggest star BEFORE he went to the WWF. He became even bigger there obviously, but it was the exact same character @PWTorch — Bruce Mitchell (@mitchellpwtorch) June 25, 2018

Hulk Hogan was the biggest wrestling star in America while he was in the AWA. Again, that’s why Vince McMahon signed him to be the WWF’s top star. — Bruce Mitchell (@mitchellpwtorch) June 26, 2018