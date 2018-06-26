wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Says The AWA Made Hulk Hogan Famous
– Eric Bischoff posted the following on Twitter, stating that the AWA and Verne Gagne made Hulk Hogan famous, which apparently caused some debate…
.@EBischoff: The AWA and Verne Gagne made Hulk Hogan famous.@HeyHeyItsConrad:#83Weeks pic.twitter.com/2CYPvWlWcT
— 83 Weeks (@83Weeks) June 25, 2018
For the record, @EBischoff @83Weeks is right about Hulk Hogan and @HeyHeyItsConrad is wrong. Hulk Hogan/Hulkamania was formed in the AWA and wrestling’s biggest star BEFORE he went to the WWF. He became even bigger there obviously, but it was the exact same character @PWTorch
— Bruce Mitchell (@mitchellpwtorch) June 25, 2018
Hulk Hogan was the biggest wrestling star in America while he was in the AWA. Again, that’s why Vince McMahon signed him to be the WWF’s top star.
— Bruce Mitchell (@mitchellpwtorch) June 26, 2018
The 'debate' was about creating characters. I was not trying to make the point that HH was made more famous in AWA. To your point, HH was CREATED as a character in AWA, not WWE. Thanks for rational response. https://t.co/fw3BODepCL
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) June 25, 2018