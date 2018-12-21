Eric Bischoff Says Becky Lynch Is The Next Stone Cold Steve Austin

In the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Eric Bischoff praised Becky Lynch and spoke about why he thinks that ‘The Man’ is the next Stone Cold Steve Austin.

He said: “I’m more of a Becky Lynch fan right now than I have been a fan of anybody in the last fifteen years. It’s because about two weeks ago I began noticing her social media, tweets, the messages she was putting out… If she has somebody writing them for her, I want to know who that person is because they are a really smart writer. If she doesn’t have somebody [writing the tweets] for her and she’s doing it herself, she’s going to be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin for WWE because she is a believable character. Forget about what I’ve seen on television. I’m not discarding it, but setting it aside. Her ability to capture my imagination on social media was profound. I mean, I went, whoa! She’s got it! She’s becoming so believable and unique and you can’t teach that.“