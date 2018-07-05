Eric Bischoff Says He Doesn’t Understand Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship Run

– Eric Bischoff appeared on Sky Sports’ Lock Up podcast and discussed Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal championship run. Bischoff was asked about Lesnar’s part-time status in relation with his holding the championship and said he didn’t get why it was being done.

“I’m ambivalent about it,” said Bischoff (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t understand it. And I like Brock Lesnar. I think he’s an amazing performer, he’s an amazing character. As an athlete, I don’t think there’s anybody, other than perhaps Kurt Angle, that’s anywhere near his stratosphere. So there’s a lot of things I like about Brock Lesnar, but his presence in WWE to me is almost a non-issue. I hate to say irrelevant, but the title doesn’t really mean all that much. Brock’s character, the way it is being positioned, doesn’t really mean anything to me as a fan or a viewer. I don’t feel like there’s any real focus on him or his title. So, it seems to be a convenient afterthought more than anything else.”

Bischoff did note that Hulk Hogan had a similar part-time deal in WCW, being contracted to appear in four PPVs a year, and that he understands the idea of Lesnar being used more as a special attraction, but that Lesnar is “neither here nor there” in terms of storyline.