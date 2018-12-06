Eric Bischoff Says Dolph Ziggler Stands Out on the WWE Roster

– Eric Bischoff discussed which WWE star stands out the most to him, rumors about nWo royalties and more on the latest After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson. Video and highlights are below:

On which WWE star stands out most to him: “Whenever I see Dolph [Ziggler], I believe. Part of it is because I know his background. He’s like Kurt Angle in the sense that he can be a very comedic character one minute, and he can be a believable badass if he needs to be the next. And I kind of dig that. To me that’s believable.”

On claims that Scott Hall and Kevin Nash get NWO merchandise royalties from WWE: “I can’t tell you with any authority or honesty if Scott or Kevin, either of them or both of them receive a royalty on that. That’s their dealings or would be their dealings with WWE, and I have no inside knowledge about that. I personally I’ve heard that story before and I find it difficult to believe. That would have been a very rare exception on Vince McMahon’s part, because the NWO was not Scott Hall’s likeness, or Kevin Nash’s likeness, or Hulk Hogan’s. The NWO was a separate, distinct trademark that WWE acquired in their acquisition of WCW assets. So there would be no reason to share in a percentage of that, unless it was part of a negotiation that I don’t know about.”