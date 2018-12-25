Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Undefeated Streak Wasn’t Planned

– Eric Bischoff recalled the creation of Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak in WCW during his appearance on The Sarah O’Connell Show. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On Goldberg’s start on TV: “Bill came out, very little experience, very little training in the Power Plant, got a tremendous reaction from the crowd just because he has so much charisma, and we went, ‘Okay, we gotta put that guy on TV.’ ‘Yeah, but Eric. He doesn’t know how to wrestle yet.’ I don’t care. We gotta figure out a way to put him on TV. Put him in the ring. Put him in a match. ‘Yeah, but he only knows two moves.’ I don’t care. Give him two moves, let him win, put him on TV. Now he goes out there, he does one or two things, sets somebody up, Jackhammers, spears him, boom, he’s done. Because that’s all he was capable of doing, because we wanted to get him on TV right away. Now it’s like, okay, he’s still training at the Power Plant, he’s still learning what he needs to learn to be able to go out and have a 12, 15, 20-minute match. But, in the meantime, he’s just gonna go out and crush people. And that’s what we did. And that’s how he became undefeated Bill Goldberg.”

On Goldberg’s undefeated streak: “Once he caught on, after about 50 or 60 [matches], we went, ‘Okay, maybe we should keep this going and give him a streak.’ But it was a coincidence. It wasn’t a design.”