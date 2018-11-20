Eric Bischoff Says Handling Of Ric Flair Is His Biggest Regret in Wrestling

– Eric Bischoff discussed his biggest regret in his wrestling career on his latest 83 Weeks podcast. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On his biggest regret in wrestling: “Probably the whole situation with Ric Flair and how I handled it. I would have done that differently. I can justify it in some respects from a business point of view, but I handled that so badly, and I know I could have done it better.”

On wishing he had handled his speech backstage in WCW where he said Flair was no longer a draw with Flair standing there: “I know if I had approached it differently, or if I was wiser and more experienced I would have reacted to it differently, and it probably would have changed things for the better. But that is the one thing I guess.”