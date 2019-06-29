wrestling / News

Eric Bischoff Says His 83 Weeks Podcast Will Continue Even With New WWE Job

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
If you’re a fan of Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast, you don’t have to worry. He said in a post on Twitter that in spite of his new job as the Executive Director of Smackdown for WWE, the show will go on. He wrote:

The news of Bischoff’s hiring was announced earlier this week. He will be completely in charge of the blue brand, while Paul Heyman will be in charge of RAW. Both men will answer only to Vince McMahon. It’s believed that they have already started with the company.

