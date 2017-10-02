Eric Bischoff Says John Cena’s WWE Phase Out is Predictable

Eric Bischoff said on his latest podcast that he’s not surprised that John Cena has been “phasing himself out” of WWE programming. Bischoff discussed Cena’s match at No Mercy where he lost to Roman Reigns, saying that he’s happy for Cena’s outside success.

“I’ve been predicting that John would be phasing himself out of the active WWE scheduling,” Bischoff said. “It’s not a secret. He’s doing more and more television, more and more movies and he’s certainly put in his share of time in the ring and on that WWE schedule. Probably full time, times two on the WWE schedule. I’m surprised it’s taken this long quite honestly. He’s an amazing, amazing performer with amazing endurance and I am happy for him. I am not surprised. I’ve been predicting this for six months or a year.”

Cena prompted speculation of retirement after he lost to Reigns and appeared to pass the torch to him after the match. He addressed the speculation after the PPV, saying that he’s not done, but that he doesn’t know how much longer he can keep it up and needs to know when to say when.

The WWE star has been building his acting resume over the past few years. His most recent possible role is an untitled buddy cop comedy alongside Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick). He is currently away from the ring as he films the Bumblebee, the first Transformers spinoff.