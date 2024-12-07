Eric Bischoff Says No Faction Will Have the Impact of the nWo

– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed The Bloodline storyline and it’s impact on the business, asking if it surpasses the nWo. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eric Bischoff on how no storyline in wrestling will have the impact that the nWo did: “Well, let me first kind of talk about the distinction. I think no storyline, no faction, in my opinion, will have the impact that the NWO storyline had and that has a lot to do with timing, the state of the business at that time, the evolution of the business, the timing was perfect for the NWO, and it’s still one of the top-selling merchandise items in the WWE catalog. So, there’s that.”

On if Paul Heyman is the secret to The Bloodline’s success: “I have a lot of confidence in Paul Heyman. I think he’s an amazing, amazing producer and creator, and I would agree with that. I don’t think there’s any limitation to what Paul’s capable of, creatively speaking.”