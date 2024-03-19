Eric Bischoff Says Sting’s Retirement Match Was ‘Close to Perfect’

Eric Bischoff has weighed in again on Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution, noting that it was “close to perfect” as far as he’s concerned. Bischoff spoke about the match during an appearance on Busted Open Radio and was largely positive, even if acknowledging that it wasn’t the kind of match he likes. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the retirement match: “I think it was close to perfect. I didn’t like the match, necessarily. It wasn’t my style of match. It wasn’t what I would have done, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t right. It’s just not my thing.”

On what he would have done differently: “I would have liked to have seen more of a story, more of a build-up with Sting, personally. But at the end of the day, … it doesn’t really matter what I think or what I feel. What I was hoping for is … the next morning that Sting would wake up — Steve Borden would wake up — with a smile on his face and feel like he accomplished exactly what he wanted to accomplish.”