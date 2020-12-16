Eric Bischoff Says There ‘Wasn’t An Open Mind’ To New Things During His Last WWE Run

In an interview with Digital Spy, Eric Bischoff spoke about his time as the executive director of Smackdown last year in WWE and how it wasn’t the job he thought it would be. Here are highlights:

On why he took the job: “I was excited about working with my friend Bruce Prichard and I was looking forward to working with Paul Heyman. Paul Heyman and I have known each other and worked in the same company off and on since 1987. So I’m very familiar with Paul. But when the opportunity came for me go to SmackDown, both Paul and I had reached a stage in our lives where the potential of working together, at least in my mind, provided a much bigger opportunity than it might have 10, or 15, or 20 years earlier, because we were two different people. I think Paul has matured and evolved much like I have, it just comes with age. I’ve always gravitated towards things that seem impossible and the thought of me being the Executive Director of SmackDown was, in the minds of most people, impossible.”

On the job not being what he thought it was: “I think, as is sometimes the case when you’re reimagining anything or taking a completely different approach to something, you have certain expectations, certain hopes and certain goals and then when the reality converges on the perception or the goals, sometimes there’s a conflict. There was not nearly the autonomy that I was hoping there would be. There wasn’t an open mind to new ways of doing things which, either I allowed myself to believe there would be or I was led to believe there would be, I’m not sure which is true even to this day. I would say it was probably me allowing myself to believe something that wasn’t true more than being misled, I’ll take responsibility for that. But I think there was there was a little bit of that.”

On what the issue was: “There really wasn’t a new approach. It was the same approach with different people and it just didn’t fit real well.”