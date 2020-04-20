Eric Bischoff Says TNA Was Competition For WWE Before AEW, Points Out That TNA Drew More Viewers Than AEW

– During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his time in TNA Wrestling and Lockdown 2010, where he stated that TNA was competition to WWE long before AEW. Below are some highlights.

Eric Bischoff on how he didn’t want to go to TNA: “I wasn’t excited about going to TNA. I didn’t aspire to end up there. I kind of felt like it was a step — not to sound like an arrogant prick — but it was a step down from my last run in WWE as a performer. Certainly, a step down from running WCW at the peak of Nitro’s success, and launching a television format on TNT with Nitro, and all the things that we did. It was not something that I was genuinely excited about in all fairness. I did it. I made the choice to go to TNA partly because I was a little bit — I was missing the business a bit. Jason Hervey and I at this point had in 2009-2010, 2010 specifically talking about here, we were absolutely crushing it — we had our own television production company in Los Angeles. And we were just killing it as far as creating, producing, and selling shows to various networks. So it wasn’t, again, a career move for me necessarily, but it was trying to scratch that itch a little bit. And mostly, the decision was driven by the fact that — TNA didn’t want me. They didn’t aspire to have me on their team any more than I aspired to be on the team. We had a mutual disinterest in each other. I think that’s fair to say. But the common denominator was Hulk Hogan. Dixie Carter really, really wanted Hulk Hogan to join TNA. Hulk wouldn’t consider joining TNA unless I was positioned to, at the very least, watch over his creative. I wasn’t interested in running the creative or even being a part of the creative of TNA, with the exception of those storylines or characters that directly interfaced with Hulk Hogan’s in his storyline or character in TNA. That was why I went there.”

Eric Bischoff on how TNA was competition to WWE when he was there before AEW: “And they were also delivering a million-and-a-half to two million viewers a week. Times are interesting, aren’t they? Now, you’ve got companies getting excited about half-a-million viewers or 700,000 viewers. I’s like, ‘Okay? I guess that’s important? I guess that’s really changing the world.’ But you know, as much of an LOL as you put it as TNA was getting at the time, they were delivering, consistently prior to Hogan and I getting there and subsequent, 1.2 million, 1.4 million, 1.5 million. Hell, the ReACTION show that Jason Hervey and I produced that aired at 11 o’clock to 12 o’clock at night delivered a million viewers, that followed iMPACT at midnight.”

“So, it’s easy to become myopic and forget about facts relative to the past, but you know, for someone to suggest that this is the first time that WWE has had competition? I’m sorry. I’ll take exception to that. *Laughs* I’ll take a big exception to that! And again when any wrestling company – I’m not picking on anybody, and I’m like you. I fully support AEW. There’s a lot of people there that I know personally, behind-the-scenes and in front of the camera. I’m fully supportive of them, I cheer them on. Nothing negative here, but don’t get out over your skis and position yourself as something that you clearly not yet. AEW is highly competitive, highly competitive, in fact dominating, consistently dominating the WWE development territory because that’s what NXT is. Let’s be honest and fair. Let’s also be honest and fair and recognize that NXT has had a 10-year jump on AEW. NXT has been around for a long time. NXT has the full support and cross-promotional opportunities of both RAW and SmackDown. That’s something that AEW doesn’t have. But still, to suggest that this is the first time WWE has had competition? I’m sorry. Move over to the side here. I’m gonna kick you right in the balls.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 83 Weeks, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.