Eric Bischoff Says Vince McMahon Couldn’t Get Away With Saying N-Word on TV Now, Talks Concern Over Smackdown’s FOX Move

Eric Bischoff discussed Vince McMahon's infamous "N-word" segment from 2005 and more with Chris Van Vliet last weekend before Legends of the Ring.

On what would happen if Vince McMahon said the N-word on TV in 2018 as he did in 2005: “It was a different time, culturally, politically. Everything was different back then. In the context of which that scene was written and executed it was a little sensitive at that time, now it would be nuclear. It’s toxic at this point. I think people need to be careful when they start looking at things like that. Put it in the context and more particularly, put it in the context of the time frame that it occurred. We weren’t nearly as sensitive then as we are now and it was almost a parody of itself. And when you start doing parody and you start doing comedy, it’s treacherous because you can step over the line as we’ve seen recently but especially back then, there was just a lot more latitude.”

On the issues with Smackdown’s move to FOX: “You’ve got Raw which is still the flagship show in the opinions of many, which is over on USA Network which is owned by NBC Universal and now you’ve got Smackdown which is on network television owned by FOX Network. They’re competitive networks. Now what’s going to happen when the WWE, which traditionally has been able to cross pollinate talent and do all kinds of cute little things creatively? What’s going to happen when WWE says ‘We’re going to take this guy who’s really getting over here on FOX and put him over here on Raw for a night?’ I think some FOX executives are going to go ‘Woah, woah woah! I can give you a billion reasons over the next 5 years why we don’t want that to happen.’ That’s the kind of thing that I think politically is going to be an interesting manifestation of those choices.”