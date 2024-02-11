Eric Bischoff On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Firing, Thinks AEW Desperately Needs Somebody Like Him

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about his belief that AEW should hire Scott D’Amore following his release from TNA Wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:

On TNA firing Scott D’Amore as President: “You know, I don’t know [what to make of it]. I’ve never heard anything but positive things about Scott from people that have worked with him going way back to my time in TNA. I never worked with Scott at all, so I don’t have any personal experience with him that I can talk about. But I can’t think of one person — and there’s been many that I’ve talked to — that didn’t have good things to say about Scott D’Amore. Add to that the recent — look, success or not? How do you measure success if you’re engaged in a long-term strategy and a long-term business plan? You know, success is incremental, if you want to look at week to week television ratings or ticket sales, that’s something to look at. But there’s not one data point that determines whether or not something is being successful.

“That being said, it’s their — from my perspective, and I don’t watch the product a lot. I’ve dropped in on it like everything else. But for my impression, all the moves have been kind of leading in the right direction, and the goodwill amongst the audience that I’ve seen publicly has been very, very, really increased. Seeing a lot more volume of positive TNA kind of comments and conversations, just through the course of day-to-day social media activity. So if you’ve got a guy that’s generally really well-liked and respected by his peers or the people that work with him, and you’ve got these positive signs of at least indications of growth, it seems odd that you would let someone like that go. Unless there are reasons that we don’t know about, and there could be a million of them. It could range from Scott having very firm beliefs in a creative direction and strategy that he was not willing to compromise on, or chemistry issues. Who knows?”

On Anthem’s stated reason in their press release for replacing D’Amore: “Blah blah, blah bah corporate blah blahspeak! What a waste of time.”

On whether WWE would be interested in hiring him: “I don’t see it in WWE. I don’t think — Scott hasn’t played at that level. Scott D’Amore, for as long as he’s been in the industry, has played in a creative capacity at a very low level. [A] meaningful level. TNA — initially, yes, meaningful. Some good stories, some good creative. Scott D;Amore has never played major league ball. He’s played minor league ball. Does that mean he’s not capable of playing major league ball? Absolutely not. But there’s no perceived immediate high value there based on his track record of playing minor league ball, because none of those successes have been extraordinary in that minor league. We’ll see.

“What I was trying to say… was that I see a path for Scott in AEW much more easily than I see in WWE. WWE right now doesn’t need creative horsepower. They need structure, and we’ll talk a lot about that, I’m sure. There are a lot of things that creative needs right now, which is all just about stability because of the recent changes, right? And it’ll get there. But AEW desperately needs somebody like Scott D’Amore. There’s a pre-existing relationship with Jeff Jarrett within AEW that would be beneficial to Scott D’Amore. At least, I think so. Maybe, they got heat that I never heard about. But I’ve always kind of heard good things about Scott from Jeff. So — and because the need is greater. Scott could have a much more significant, no pun intended, impact in AEW than he would be one of 18 other actually more experienced writers.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Strictly Business with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.