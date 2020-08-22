Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Shane McMahon Could Replace Bruce Prichard As RAW Head Writer, His Backstage Experiences With Shane

On the latest edition of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the rumor that Shane McMahon could replace Bruce Prichard as the head writer of RAW, saying that Shane loves the business, is very aggressive, and he could see Shane wanting to do it. His comments are below.

Eric Bischoff on how Shane McMahon loves the wrestling business: “Shane really, really loves the business. Shane is a very high energy dude. I mean really high energy. He’s passionate and I think he has so much fun doing it that it would not surprise me if Shane just said, ‘Dad, common, let me do this.’ I could see that. I don’t know Shane really well, I don’t want to pretend I do, I think I know him pretty well, we got along great, we laughed and joked, messed around, had a lot of fun together the four months I was there last year, and even previously when I worked in WWE as a talent, we got along really well. We got together a couple of times afterwards and had cocktails until 4AM.”

On how he could see Shane McMahon wanting to do it: “I could see him wanting to do it. He’s very aggressive, much like his father.”

On how involved he was backstage with his segments: “Whatever he was doing, however big or small on any given night, this was my short, brief four month experience with Shane. No matter how big the scene was or how small the scene was, he was all over it from the time he got to the building to three minutes before we did it. He stayed on it, meaning working it, tweaking it, trying it different ways, blocking it, rehearsing it with talent if necessary.”

On how Shane doesn’t act like he grew up with a silver spoon: “When I’ve been around him, he’s a guy I want to spend a lot of time around. He’s very high energy, very creative, fun, and you wouldn’t know that he grew up with a silver spoon. He doesn’t act that way. We all know it. It’s not a friggin’ secret.”

