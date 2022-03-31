Eric Bischoff Recalls Sid’s Lack Of Creative Support In WCW, His Horrific Leg Injury At WCW Sin

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Sid’s horrific leg injury at WCW Sin, Sid’s lack of creative support in WCW, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Sid’s horrific leg injury at WCW Sin: “Yes. Well, [Buff] Bagwell’s was scarier. We weren’t sure he was ever gonna be able to do anything from the neck down. So, that was more frightening, but the leg was like ‘ohhhh.’ Even just thinking about it now is like, fuck. That was horrible. It was horrible. I remember sitting at the table backstage, and we didn’t have a Gorilla position like WWE does. But we had an area, and I’m back watching on the monitor. I’m seeing it, and I’m thinking, ‘They’re not gonna replay this, are they? Ohhhh, they are. This is horrible.’ I don’t want to look at it now. That’s how bad it was. It wasn’t scary, it was just grotesque.”

On Sid’s legacy in wrestling: “I do [think he’s a Hall of Famer] because of the impact he had in WWE and he’s a six-time World Heavyweight Champion. He’s been around since 1987. When did he retire? 2012? That’s a hell of a career at a pretty high level, and he wrestled some of the biggest names in the industry. He had an impact. Was he the best worker in the business? No, he wasn’t. Was he one of the most memorable characters in the business? Yes, he was. That in and of itself makes him Hall of Fame worthy.”

On Sid’s lack of creative support in WCW: “I think lack of creative support and direction was just as big of a problem for Sid – at least it was in WCW, I can’t speak to WWE. But in WCW, had the right people had their hands on the wheel with a vision for Sid in protecting him from himself, meaning putting him in the right position at the right time with the right person and not treating him like everybody else, I think he could’ve been a much bigger star. I think part of it was Sid – look, we all take personal responsibility for our own shit, either our success, failure, or all the stuff in between. Part of that was on Sid. But I think a large part of it, at least in WCW, was on the creative support that he had.”

