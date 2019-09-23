Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW

– On the latest 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed WCW Fall Brawl 1996 and Kevin Sullivan as a booker. Below are some highlights from the podcast.

Bischoff on Kevin Sullivan not booking for wrestling or joining a creative team for a promotion again: “You know, I thought about that myself, especially after having reconnected with Kevin, thanks to you, at Starrcast and a couple of other events. I ran into Kevin about a year-and-a-half ago at Starrcast and that’s really the first time Kevin and I had been in the same room together in almost 20 years. And it was such a great, great opportunity to reconnect with Kevin. And like all of us, I think he’s gotten wiser. Probably able to reflect back at some of the choices he made business-wise and personally and reflect, and he’s probably a much better person all the way around in just getting older and wiser. He’s a very talented guy. I think he probably still could, if he wanted to be, and I think that’s probably my answer. Does Kevin Sullivan want to be involved in the business again? He hasn’t lost any feel. He’s been dormant for a long time, and trust me, I know that feeling. You know, when you’re not thinking about the business of the wrestling business, especially on the creative side, for 5-10-15-20 years, it’s a little bit like ring rust. It doesn’t come back overnight. It isn’t like you can flip a switch and be right back to where you were 5-10-15-20 years ago in terms of your feel for what works and what doesn’t work. Combine the fact with what worked 20 years ago or 15 years ago or even five years ago won’t necessarily work today.”

Bischoff on what Sullivan would have to do if he wants to get back into wrestling: “So, two things you have to do. If I’m Kevin Sullivan and I was his manager, and he said to me, ‘OK, manager. I’m thinking about breaking into the business again and tapping in one last time. How should I go about that? I can tell you from personal experience, just even most recently with WWE, the first thing that I would do would be to immerse myself in the product that exists today. Look at work works today because the natural tendency for anybody, and I don’t care how on top of your game you are and how active you may be in this business today, your natural instinct is to go back to what worked recently or five years or four years ago as a starting point. Doesn’t mean you’re going to do it, but as a starting point, you’re going to reflect back to — and I think this same thing happens with movie producers and television producers. That’s why we see so many new whatever in the film business. They’re re-branding or reintroducing old brands. You know, people go back to a formula that works.”

“And I think in wrestling, for a guy like Kevin Sullivan or anybody else that’s been out of it for a long time, I think you have to really understand what’s working today and why it’s working today. And then start applying — once you’ve kind of reengaged that creative muscle again — because that muscle in your brain, much like the muscles in your body, there’s a muscle memory there. There’s a muscle memory there. There’s a creative muscle memory that I think exists. But before you start trying to use it, you’ve got to condition it. And I think you have to condition it in a way that allows you to currently what works and then start applying I think some of the formulas that have worked for you in the past.”

Bischoff on why he thinks Sullivan hasn’t gotten back into wrestling: “So, I think with Kevin, he’s been out of it so long — and I don’t certainly want to say anything that offends Kevin, but I don’t know if he has the confidence because he’s been out of it so long to reengage. I don’t know if he’s waiting for someone to give him a call, ‘Hey, Kevin. We’d like to bring you in and just have you give us some thoughts on how we might make our product a better product.’ Or maybe he’s just happy living where he’s living, and that’s a big part of it too. You get older, and he’s settled into a good life. When I talked to him at Starrcast, he has a very good life living in Washington. He likes being by the water. He likes fishing. That’s always been his life, and he’s pretty content. So, he might not feel the need to, but I think he’s a valuable asset.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.