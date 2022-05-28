Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin & Brian Pillman’s Run As Hollywood Blonds, WCW’s Battlebowl Concept

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed WCW’s Battlebowl concept, Steve Austin and Brian Pillman’s run as the Hollywood Blonds, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on WCW’s Battlebowl concept: “I didn’t think about it a lot at that time from a creative perspective because my head wasn’t really in creative at that time. I wasn’t involved in that aspect really. On a personal level, I never really liked it because it was random. I’m not gonna beat this drum any more than I already have, especially over the last couple of weeks – to me, if there’s no story behind something, if there’s not an angle, if there’s not an issue, it’s just action for the sake of action. I’ve just never gravitated towards spectacles, and the BattleBowl was a spectacle. It didn’t really have an stakes, and there was really nothing to gravitate towards or anticipate. So, it just was an ‘ehh’ event for me. It was a gimmick.”

On Steve Austin and Brian Pillman’s run as the Hollywood Blonds: “Absolutely, I was a fan of it. I was a fan of Steve Austin’s long before he became a really, really big deal. Even before the Hollywood Blondes. When we use to cut promos for WCW early on when I first started, we were doing them down in the production facility which was on the lower level in the back corner of the CNN Center. It was small and cramped, but it was nice compared to where I came from in the AWA. But it was a small and cramped environment, and you get 10-15 talents coming in to shoot promos and it got to be very close and tight. You couldn’t help but get close to people, and Steve had a great sense of humor and was great to be around. I dug him and I dug his work in the ring. I didn’t spend as much time around Brian Pillman as I did with Austin backstage. But no, I was a big fan of both of them and a big fan of their work.”

