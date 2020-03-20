Eric Bischoff Discusses How Steve Austin Being Dishonest Triggered Him and Led To His Decision to Fire Austin From WCW

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what led up to his decision to fire Steve Austin from WCW, detailing an incident when Austin was out with an injury where he had Tony Schiavone call Austin to ask him to come to a WCW Saturday Night taping to film a promo as a way to keep his character visible while he was out with an injury. Bischoff claims that Austin lived outside of Atlanta at the time and could have driven to the taping. According to Bischoff, Schiavone told him that he called Austin, Austin’s wife (Lady Blossom) answered, and Schiavone could hear Austin tell her to tell Schiavone that he wasn’t home. Bischoff said this dishonesty on Austin’s part really upset him and triggered him, leading to the decision to fire him. Highlights are below.

On how he wanted Austin to come in to a WCW Saturday Night taping to film a promo: “My goal, knowing that Steve was injured and was gonna be back eventually, was to keep his character alive, not let it just disappear like he’d fell off the face of the earth. So we were producing a show, WCW Saturday Night, Center Stage, and I thought, ‘Well, I know he can’t wrestle but let’s get at least a minute and a half, two minutes, backstage promo, update, whatever, on Steve Austin, just to keep him visible.”

On asking Tony Schiavone to call Austin: “I told, I think it was Tony Schiavone, to give Steve a call, it was early enough in the afternoon, he could have made it, Steve lived outside of Atlanta, but plenty of time, he could have driven in, shot the promo, and been back home by seven o’clock, eight o’clock that night, should have been no big deal, right? So I asked Tony to give Steve a call.”

On Tony’s call to Austin and Austin allegedly being dishonest about being home: “Tony called Steve, and Steve’s wife answered the phone, his wife at the time answered the phone, I think it was Lady Blossom or whatever she was, whatever her real name was, Jenny, she answered the phone, and Tony said, ‘Hey, Tony Schiavone here, I need to talk to Steve,’ and I’m paraphrasing, I wasn’t listening to the conversation. The way it was reported back to me from Tony was that, Steve’s wife said, ‘Hey Steve, Tony Schiavone’s on the phone, he wants to talk to you!’ And Tony could hear Steve yelling back to his wife, ‘Tell them sons of bitches I’m not here!’ Well, that’s pretty bullshit, right? That’s bullshit. He was there, he just didn’t want to have a conversation. He didn’t want to hear anything what I had to say. Or maybe he was in pain, I don’t know. But nonetheless, Tony comes back to me, and says, rather sheepishly, but still being honest, ‘Uh, yeah, I called Steve’s house and spoke to his wife, I hate to say this, but I could hear Steve in the background telling his wife to tell me that he wasn’t there.'”

On how Austin’s dishonesty triggered him and led to the decision to fire him: “There’s certain things that just fucking trigger me, and dishonesty is one of them. To me, in that moment, in that time, that was very dishonest. Now had Steve picked up the phone, and said to Tony, ‘Tell him to go fuck himself, I’m not in the mood to come in,’ or I’m in pain, or whatever, I could have lived with that, that’s the truth, that’s a fact. But the slight of hand for Steve to tell his wife to tell Tony that he wasn’t home, that fell into another category for me, and I become irrational sometimes, once I feel like somebody is being dishonest, or not being transparent, or overly manipulative. I can deal with it most of the time, but there are certain times when I feel like, if I can’t trust you, I don’t have to like you, I don’t have to agree with you, we don’t have to hang out, as long as I can trust you. Even if I can trust that you’re going to be consistently dishonest, I’m generally OK with that, because now I’m making a decision based on that. But if all of a sudden, out of nowhere, somebody that I trust, believe, and I thought that was pretty much honest with me, I find out that they’re not, then shit starts getting irrational on my half, and that was why I made the decision I made.”

