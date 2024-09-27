Eric Bischoff Thinks There’s A Lot Of Story WWE Could Tell With Dustin Rhodes

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about Dustin Rhodes’ AEW deal expiring this month, his impact on the business, a potential WWE return, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Dustin Rhodes’s AEW deal coming up this month: “If that’s true, it’s a great opportunity for Dustin to set himself up for retirement he hasn’t already. And if that’s the case, I’m so happy for Dustin because he’s a good guy. He is a good human being, unbelievably talented, and I think in some ways criminally underrated in terms of his thought process, his creative instincts.”

On a possible WWE return: “On the other hand, there’s a tremendous amount of story that could be told in WWE with Cody. That’s where I would go. Mentally, I mean. All of my thought process would be, ‘Ooh.’ Because what is Dustin going to do in AEW? He’s been there for five years. What more is he going to do with his character? But in WWE there is — you could write a book. You could write a novel with the stories that you could create with Dustin and Cody. Everything from Cody and Dustin — you know, Dustin being there for Cody and supporting Cody and getting involved when he needs to get involved, or when it’s appropriate. You know, because Cody’s his brother. Or you could go the other way. It could be jealousy and envy, all those things that make great movies and great stories. That could also be a big angle into storytelling — or premise I should say, not an angle. That would be a great premise.

“That’s what — if I was Dustin and that opportunity was out there, or even if I hoped it would be out there. Again, assuming that Dustin was set financially. Because that’s also a big part of the equation as you’re getting closer to that age, right? I can tell you for sure it’s a big part of your thought process and should be. But man, the storytelling potential in WWE would be freaking awesome.”

