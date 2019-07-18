wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Is Studying Up on Smackdown, Confirms Next Week’s Episode Is His First
July 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Eric Bischoff has confirmed that next week will be the first Smackdown under his control. Bischoff revealed during the latest After 83 Weeks that he is set to start his job as Smackdown Executive Director, and that he will be taking charge starting next week.
“Well, I’m actually watching SmackDown as we speak,” Bischoff said whan asked what he’d been up to since settling in. “I’m boning up, I’m doing my research and getting familiar … I’m going into the office tomorrow, I’m kind of getting oriented, and starting the process and kicking it off Monday and Tuesday next week.”
As reported earlier today, Bischoff is officially starting his job tomorrow. He is also set to appear on the Raw Reunion show next Monday.
More Trending Stories
- Wade Barrett Recalls Funny Story of Brock Lesnar Yelling at Kid Who Followed Him Into Bathroom at a Gym
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Awareness Around CTE in Wrestling and Other Sports, How Chris Nowinski Got Him More Interested in CTE Research
- Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Public Stairwell When Police Found Him Prior to Arrest
- Baron Corbin Responds to SoCal Val Insult: ‘You Still Mad I Shot You Down?’