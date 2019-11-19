Eric Bischoff Reveals That Tony Khan Left Tony Schiavone’s Birthday After Being Offended By Mark Madden

– Eric Bischoff discussed a variety of topics on the post-show for his 83 Weeks podcast. Highlights are below.

Eric on what his role was as executive director: “The role, as it was originally defined to me, was to oversee the process and oversee the SmackDown brand, not to necessarily be involved in creative other than to oversee the management of it. Also to essentially oversee all of the other elements of the business that had anything to do with SmackDown. So it was a very broad description. Keep in mind it was a new job. It wasn’t a position that had previously existed in WWE. I’m sure a lot of thought went into it, but I think the position is most likely still evolving and being defined.”

What happened when Eric and Tony Khan both showed up at Tony Schiavone’s birthday roast: “Right at the very beginning of this thing, everybody’s seated. Mark Madden opens up and he goes, ‘Hey, look over there! Tony Khan the money mark! How many executive vice presidents do you have in your company anyway?’ Evidently Tony took exception to that and got up and left. So I could have, I guess, had an opportunity to meet Tony Khan. But Mark Madden f***ed it up for me…and by me telling this story I probably just f***ed it up for myself, but whatever.”

Comparing Collision in Korea to WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows: “The reason they go is purely economic and financial…When we went to North Korea there was relatively speaking no revenue involved at all. There was no economic advantage to it. We didn’t make a bunch of money, unlike WWE, who makes a ton of fucking money [going to Saudi Arabia].”

Eric gives an update on his upcoming Qatar Pro Wrestling appearance: “Interestingly enough, the press release came out suggesting that I was going to be there on the fourteenth. That is not the case. But I am supposed to be there on the twenty-third of this month for a press conference, and then I’m going to be at their big event on February twentieth, 2020.”