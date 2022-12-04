Eric Bischoff Says The Elite’s CM Punk Shots Were Childish

Eric Bischoff is no fan of The Elite’s referencing CM Punk in their recent match on AEW Dynamite. As previously noted, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks did a few spots in their match with Death Triangle on the November 23rd episode of Dynamite in Chicago that were direct references to their backstage altercation with Punk or other shots at Punk. These included Omega biting PAC, Matt Jackson “slipping” during a Buckshot Lariat attempt and more.

Speaking about the situation on the latest episode of AdFreeShow’s After 83 Weeks, Bischoff said he’s not interested in it and compared the situation to high school antics.

“It’s so childish, isn’t it?,” said Bischoff (per Wrestling Inc). “Does anyone other than me think this is just f**king like high school? I refuse to allow myself to even remotely be interested in this. Imagine that people who are their target audience are relating to what I can – it’s just high [school] stuff. Whatever man. Whatever happened, whatever happened, I don’t care. I don’t want to be associated in the same room with this. It’s weird. I don’t know what else to say. First of all, they are immature. They’re children. I’ve got shoes older than them.”