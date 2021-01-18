Eric Bischoff Thinks Erick Rowan Has A Ton of Potential

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Eric Bischoff said that he felt Erick Rowan had a ton of potential and thinks if he had a manager he could have been a bigger success in WWE.

He said: “Erick Rowan was somebody who I thought had a lot of potential when I was in WWE. And Erick could have developed a great promo. I worked with him, you know, a few times, maybe three or four times, helping him work on his promo, you know, right before he went out on a live show, and he listened very carefully, and he processed everything very carefully. He really focused and put a lot of thought into it. To me, when I see somebody who really focuses and listens and tries to process and absorb the information, you know, that’s a big part of it. You know, you would want to do it, just like anything else in life. If you don’t have a strong desire to do it, you don’t really want to it; you’re really not going to focus on it. Erick did. Erick Rowan did, and I think he would have been one person that I think, with the right manager, possibly, could have had different results in WWE. Erick Rowan is just one. There are many. It takes a long time.“