wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE Production Is ‘Too Glossy’
In an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff said that he feels that WWE’s production values are too glossy and doesn’t have the feeling of a live show.
He said: “When you talk about production values, you have to look at it for more than one perspective — who’s graphics are cooler? Who’s got the better pyro? Those are obvious things. Going from taped to live had a far more significant impact on the wrestling industry than cool graphics. Even today, I love WWE’s product. Nobody can come close to producing them. For my tastes, it’s a little too glossy. It doesn’t feel live. There’s no sense of urgency. The feeling that anything can happen — that’s a big advantage of going live. You condition the audience to believe or to feel, even subconsciously, because it’s live it’s a little more dangerous because anything can happen. That’s something that drives viewership for wrestling, or at least it used to. I think by producing a show that’s too glossy, you almost forget that it’s live. That’s just my own take. That doesn’t mean I’m right, that’s just how I feel about it.“
More Trending Stories
- AIW Owner Recalls EC3 Dressing As Sid Vicious in 2017 to Replace Him After Last-Minute Cancellation
- Bruce Prichard Talks About How Vince McMahon Told Bradshaw That JBL Character Would Be His Last Shot
- Jim Ross Reveals What Vince McMahon Said To Him After WrestleMania IX
- Vince Russo Details The Reaction Backstage To The Infamous Kliq ‘Curtain Call’ Incident