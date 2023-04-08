Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE Will Be ‘Business As Usual’ After Endeavor Deal

In an interview with TMZ Sports (via Wrestling Inc), Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on last week’s news that Endeavor acquired WWE and will merge it with UFC. He said while there might be some change, it would mostly be business as usual for WWE.

He said: “There’s always going to be a change, right? I don’t think we’re gonna see anything over the next six months to a year — that will be noticeable to us. There may be some announcements along the way, but, for the most part, I think it’s going to be business as usual.”

Bischoff also spoke about a possible crossover with UFC, which Dana White recently downplayed. He added: “If it makes business sense, I guess we can see it. I think the tangible benefits are going to be synergies [of the assets]. If you look at the WWE and UFC business models, they are completely different. One is fictional storytelling, the other is a sport. That said, there are a lot of parallels in their business plans — live events, arena events, pay-per-view, streaming, ad sales, global TV rights, licensing and merchandise. UFC could benefit from the maturity WWE has in those businesses. UFC is relatively new, and WWE has been around for decades. I think UFC stands to benefit a lot from the relationship.“