– WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show this week, where Bischoff heavily praised TNA Wrestling coming off the company’s show last weekend with Slammiversary 2025. Eric Bischoff expressed his belief that TNA Wrestling is “one deal away” from being a major player and that TNA could overtake AEW as the No. 2 promotion in wrestling “by this time next year.” Below are some highlights:

Eric Bischoff on TNA and Carlos Silva growing their business: “They’re making a lot of smart decisions. I remember an announcement when Carlos [Silva] came on, and it was like, ‘Okay, we’ll see what happens, but they’re making a lot of — they’re growing incrementally, right? And they’re it almost quietly. They’re not out there thumping their chests, and they’re not talking about taking down the competition and all the crazy stuff for example that AEW did at the very beginning. They’re just quietly going about their business, producing great shows, bringing in great talent, and getting involved with great partnerships, and they’re growing the business. And that’s the part that excites me, watching a business grow, especially the wrestling business, got a little bit of affinity for it. So it’s been fun watching TNA grow.”

Bischoff on TNA potentially becoming a major player: “They’re one deal away from being a major player. If they get a broadcast partner, if they get the right broadcast situation, because they’ve got the product. They know what they’re doing. They’re a good team of people. They just need a bigger platform, and if they get it, watch them take off.”

On having written off TNA a long time ago: “I’m surprised by it. I wrote ’em off a long time ago. There was no sizzle, there was no steak. There was no plate. There was no pan. There was no anything.”

Eric Bischoff on if TNA has what it takes to overtake AEW and become the No. 2 promotion: “By this time next year. I think so. It depends on the TV deal. … With the right television partner. [On how they define the number two promotion] What’s number two? By what revenue, what measure do we define a number two? But I think in terms of television ratings, popularity? Yeah, they could be number two in a minute.”

On what he thinks TNA is doing better than AEW: “They’re doing the basics. They’re producing a show for the mainstream wrestling audience, not for that 10% hardcore sicko that everybody thinks is a cool demo because it’s not.”

As noted, TNA announced a new record attendance for last weekend’s Slammiversary 2025 with 7,326 people in attendance, the most ever for a TNA event in North America.

