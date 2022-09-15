Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Khan Should Get Chris Jericho To Write Angle For Daniel Garcia

Eric Bischoff thinks that Tony Khan should lean on Chris Jericho when it comes to developing a storyline for Daniel Garcia. Garcia is currently caught between Jericho and Bryan Danielson in the current AEW storyline. On the latest episode of his Strictly Business series for AdFreeShows’ Patreon, Bischoff discusses what he would do with the matter if he was the AEW President.

“Here’s what I would do if I was Tony Khan,” Bischoff said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would say, ‘Chris Jericho, do me a favor buddy. Build a story for me for the next eight weeks, 12 weeks, whatever it is, where you get Daniel Garcia over. Call me when you’re done.'”

He continued, “Fine tune it, spread it out, break it down into pieces so you get a satisfying piece of that pie every week until you get to the piece where they’re going to put whipped cream on top. Let Chris do it. Let somebody who understands how to get somebody over do it. Chris does, Chris has forgotten more about getting people over than Tony Khan will ever know.”

Danielson defeated Jericho on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite to advance to the finals of the AEW World Championship tournament, which will see him face Jon Moxley on next week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite.