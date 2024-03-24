Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Didn’t Capitalize On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tony Khan not capitalizing on Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut: “There are a million different ways that they could have created an actual story and threaded it through, and constructed that story within a story, that thread — we’ll just call it a thread, that thread with Mercedes. And you know what you want to have happen at the end of the show. You know the finish. Work backwards from that finish and give us a couple of plot points along the way. It can be something very subtle, it can be a look over her shoulder at other talent, be it male or female. It could be anything or, as you describe it. There are a million different things you could do that are better than doing nothing. I mean, I don’t get it. Tony Khan doesn’t know how to produce television. Pure and simple, it’s that fundamental.”

On WWE trying to bring in casual sports fans with licensed championship title belts with the MLB and NFL: “That [is the goal] and making a s**t-ton of money. I mean, I would like to know how much revenue is created for WWE, specifically for their replica belts and championship belts and these kinds of souvenir collectibles. I mean, it’s got to be a massive number. Every time I go to a big event, I see people walking around with this stuff strapped over their shoulders. And they’re not cheap, you know, some of them are really, really heavy and they’re nice. I mean, holy smokes, I’m just curious. Brandon Thurston, if you’re listening, let’s do a little bit of research and find out if we can. I’m sure this is buried in the [SEC] filing somewhere deep. You probably have to get a forensic accountant to figure it all out, but it’d be really interesting to know, even if it’s a guesstimate, how much revenue is being generated strictly out of all WWE merchandise — specifically, their belts. That’d be a cool number to know.”

