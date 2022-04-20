Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Not Controlling Wrestler IP, Cody Rhodes Taking American Nightmare Character to WWE

– Speaking on his AdFreeShows podcast, Strictly Business, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff explained why AEW and Tony Khan were making a mistake by not trying to own or trademark many of the major gimmicks, characters, concepts or IP that wrestlers are using on AEW programming. Bischoff also explained why it was a mistake to allow Cody Rhodes to leave AEW and return to WWE with the whole character, gimmick, look, and music he’d been using on AEW.

It should be noted that Cody Rhodes started using his American Nightmare character and look before AEW started. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bischoff on AEW allowing talent to use and trademarks IP on TV that they do not own: “I use Chris Jericho for example, he’s out there applying for trademarks on intellectual property that is created while Chris is under contract to AEW and being positioned on AEW but Chris Jericho owns the trademark or he’s applying for it. There’s an example of somebody who’s not focusing on intellectual property as it relates to the value of his brand, being AEW, [Tony Khan’s] company.”

Bischoff on how AEW doesn’t own or trademark the concepts that are being executed on their TV product: “When you’re allowing talent to create ideas that are then executed on television and you don’t own those trademarks or ideas, that’s not smart. Want an example? The American Nightmare. How could it be that somebody as high profile as Cody Rhodes and The American Nightmare brand are able to establish that brand in AEW and then take it with them and use it as leverage to negotiate a deal somewhere else? There’s an example of what happens when you don’t control your intellectual property. And if I’m Tony Khan, I’m kicking myself in the balls all day long over that. If I’m WWE, that’s a choice, do I want to take advantage of the fact that I can utilize a trademark that was established somewhere else and I can bring it over here and build upon it, instead of it being worth $10, it’ll be worth $100? Or do I want to give him a new name so I can own it?”

Bischoff on Tony Khan and AEW not trying to purchase the rights to the American Nightmare gimmick or character before Cody Rhodes left: “That would’ve been something that was negotiable when AEW first started. Maybe he came up with it on an indy show somewhere, but it wasn’t being monetized. It was just something cool that he did with the logo and the tattoo. That is something that Tony Khan, I believe I could be wrong, but that could’ve been negotiated and Tony Khan could’ve owned that trademark.”