Eric Bischoff Believes Tony Khan Is The New ‘ATM Eric’

While speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Eric Bischoff mentioned that Tony Khan has taken over an old nickname Bischoff used to bear (per Wrestling Inc). Since AEW started up in 2019, Tony Khan acquired a number of talents for the company — including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, FTR, and Athena — which obviously means more and more money must be spent. The company now boasts a stable in excess of 100 talents.

“Tony Khan now has the ATM Eric [nickname],” Bischoff said during the interview. “That ATM Eric thing has gone a long time ago. That man is spending more money than Ted Turner would’ve ever allowed me to spend.”

Bischoff himself was well known for offering big contracts to lure in his own chosen talent during his days in charge of WCW, earning him the initial posession of the “ATM Eric” nickname. You can watch the full extent of the NBC interview below.