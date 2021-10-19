Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Khan Should ‘Shut Up and Wrestle,’ Talks Khan’s Comments On AEW’s Head-to-Head With WWE

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Tony Khan’s comments on AEW going head-to-head with WWE, his advice to Khan, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan’s comments ahead of AEW going head-to-head with WWE: “Let me first say that I am pulling for AEW to be hugely successful. I am a supporter of AEW. Even though I’m not involved, I’m grateful AEW is doing well on TNT. There are a lot of things I like about AEW. But some of Tony Khan’s comments this week are not doing him any favors, let’s put it that way. I think it’s cool Tony responded to the fact that WWE did a half-hour overrun to challenge AEW. I like that. I think that was great, and I would’ve tried to do the same thing. So, I have no criticism for what Tony is doing. But I think some of the things Tony is saying is not a good look. To come out and predict AEW is gonna outperform [WWE] – keep in mind, for all of you focused on ratings and demos, there’s nothing wrong with that. I am, too. But nobody is putting anything into context. The wrestling audience wants there to be a legitimate Monday Night War version 2.0 so badly that they all kind of participate in cosplay competition.”

On Khan saying WCW would still be around if Ted Turner knew more about wrestling: “To further exacerbate, for Tony to come out and say, and I’ll paraphrase – ‘If [Ted Turner] knew one percent of what I know about professional wrestling, WCW would still be around.’ That is a completely uninformed, and therefore, ignorant comment to make. Ignorant because I don’t think Tony knows whether Ted Turner grew up a wrestling fan, and I don’t either…..the fact Tony is even on TNT, which stands for Turner Network Television, and then to come out and compare himself to Ted Turner and suggest if he knew anything about professional wrestling on the level Tony does, that WCW would still be around. That was an ignorant statement and further has me questioning what Tony really knows…..I’m not angry. I thought that statement made Tony look childish and uninformed, and I know he’s a brilliant guy. I like Tony, and he’s doing a lot of things right. But when he comes out publicly and says these stupid things, he’s coming off like a dirt sheet writer.”

On what advice he would give Khan: “If Tony [Khan] were to call me and ask for any advice, here’s what it would be – shut up and wrestle, dude. Just put out the best product you can and you’ve proven you can. Focus on that. Now this is weird coming from me, right? The guy who challenged Vince McMahon. The guy who gave away their finishes. But here’s the difference. I was actually competing with him. I was going head-to-head. Real head-to-head. My show started the same time his show started each and every week. And another thing, Tony came out and said, ‘We’re at the 1996 stage of WCW and we’re just not gonna make their mistakes.’ Tony, you’re inventing some mistakes brother by coming out there and constantly comparing yourself and deriding your competition but not having the willingness to say, ‘Okay, let’s go head-to-head and let’s really compete. Let’s see who can get whose market share.’ That’s real competition. So, I’m a little disappointed in the rhetoric I hear out of Tony, as well as some of the talent. Shut the fuck up until you’re actually competing and actually competing favorably. In 1996, I was kicking WWE’s ass every week in a real head-to-head competition, not a cosplay competition and not by focusing on a percentage of an 18 to 49 demo because that’s the only favorable comp you have. It really doesn’t mean anything in context.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.