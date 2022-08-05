Eric Bischoff On Triple H Being In Charge Of WWE Creative, Possible Future Move To TV-14 Rating For Raw

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Eric Bischoff discussed Triple H being in charge of WWE creative, a potential future move to a TV-14 rating for Raw, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Triple H being in charge of WWE creative: “Here’s what I’m excited about. I’m very, very optimistic. Now, I’m not tight with Triple H. We get along, we can be together in a room and it can be very pleasant and borderline fun, but we don’t hang. He doesn’t drink anyway, but if he did, we wouldn’t go out for drinks. None of that, we don’t chat. So, I don’t know him personally. But I did get a chance, for a very, very brief period of time – four months back in 2019 – get a chance to work with him. Here’s what I think – I think Stephanie has been the creative under Vince, I think Triple H has been the head of creative under Vince. I think both of them know, as phenomenal of a process as Vince McMahon’s process was and what it achieved over the last couple of decades – the fact that it’s a five-billon dollar market cap company with a global footprint speaks to Vince McMahon’s process. If I’m right, there is a whole lot of talented people I did get to work with a lot for a short period of time that I have nothing but admiration for. So, at the same time, you have a new regime, although it came up within the mentorship of one Vince McMahon. That’s a great thing, by the way, but they also see that things have to change.”

On a potential future move to a TV-14 rating for Raw: “And if this TV-14 thing is true, that means we get a whole bunch of different colors we can put on our palette to paint our pictures with. We’re no longer restricted to these few little colors here because these are safe colors and advertisers love these colors and this is where we make our money. But if we’re gonna move into a different rating because the networks are comfortable with the fact that they can increase revenues by going a little older and skewing a little older, that gives writers and producers more colors to paint pictures with.”

