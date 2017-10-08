Eric Bischoff Takes Shot at Josh Barnett’s NJPW Commentary, Barnett Responds Ahead of Heated Exchange

– It looks like former WCW President Eric Bischoff might have a new feud brewing with former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett. On Saturday (Oct. 7), Bischoff took a shot at Barnett’s color commentary work for NJPW on AXS TV on Twitter. Bischoff said he enjoyed Jim Ross’ commentary for the show, writing, “Watching @njpwglobal on @AXSTV. @JRsBBQ is awesome. Whoever the color man is-not so much.”

Barnett did not take kindly to the remark. He later responded to the tweet, and a lengthy exchange of tweets ensued. Bischoff tweeted that he enjoyed Jim Ross’ commentary on the show, but not Barnett’s, which led to the following lengthy and intense exchange.

Ultimately, the former WWE TV personality last tweeted earlier today, “Get some industrial strength Chap Stick for that ass rash of yours and learn how to take some constructive criticism.” To which Barnett responded with: “It would have to have been of value & from an educated position to be worthwhile. An egocentric w/a hair helmet isn’t moving my dial.”

Not a shot. Just a fact. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

Josh Barnett is color @EBischoff — Alex Bodensteiner (@abodensteiner66) October 7, 2017

Well, sorry Josh. Color commentary is not your game. https://t.co/vIZ3oVOFjP — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

Good thing you don't sign my checks. I wonder what your angle is, or who for. Either way, looks like it is since I'm on air every Friday. https://t.co/2XbCu5OQQp — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

No angle. Just an observation. PxP should describe 'what' is happening, CC should tell us 'why' from a tech pov or character pov. https://t.co/EBQlmyqAah — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

Like when I describe how holds work & why or when I go into how wrestlers should gameplan, why certain moves are being employed, etc, etc https://t.co/p8ORMmxkgK — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

Eric-Josh is one of the best in the Game. He knows more about wrestling and fighting than anyone. — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) October 7, 2017

That is likely true. My opinion/observation is more from a producers pov than a fans. I prefer cc'ers who provide unique insight. https://t.co/L30wwacYVM — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

So my insight is not unique? No one else in pro wrestling can give my insight as none are have the dual experience I have. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

So clearly, you don't listen to our show otherwise you'd know that I constantly tell the why and how. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

Dropped in on it for the first time last night and voiced my perspective. Keep up the good work and best of luck to you! https://t.co/dAdFukTAod — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 8, 2017

Get some industrial strength Chap Stick for that ass rash of yours and learn how to take some constructive criticism. https://t.co/SOuO35YcfW — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 8, 2017