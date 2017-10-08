wrestling / News

Eric Bischoff Takes Shot at Josh Barnett’s NJPW Commentary, Barnett Responds Ahead of Heated Exchange

October 8, 2017
Eric Bischoff

– It looks like former WCW President Eric Bischoff might have a new feud brewing with former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett. On Saturday (Oct. 7), Bischoff took a shot at Barnett’s color commentary work for NJPW on AXS TV on Twitter. Bischoff said he enjoyed Jim Ross’ commentary for the show, writing, “Watching @njpwglobal on @AXSTV. @JRsBBQ is awesome. Whoever the color man is-not so much.”

Barnett did not take kindly to the remark. He later responded to the tweet, and a lengthy exchange of tweets ensued. Bischoff tweeted that he enjoyed Jim Ross’ commentary on the show, but not Barnett’s, which led to the following lengthy and intense exchange.

Ultimately, the former WWE TV personality last tweeted earlier today, “Get some industrial strength Chap Stick for that ass rash of yours and learn how to take some constructive criticism.” To which Barnett responded with: “It would have to have been of value & from an educated position to be worthwhile. An egocentric w/a hair helmet isn’t moving my dial.”

